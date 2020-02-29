Oregon School Worker Has Coronavirus. Who Else Is Infected?

An Oregon school employee has tested positive for the new coronavirus and may have exposed an untold number of elementary school staff and student to it, health officials said Friday night.

The announcement raised key questions: how the patient contracted the virus since they have not traveled to any hot spots, whether the person they caught it from has infected others, and whether they have in turn passed it on.

State officials conceded the situation was serious while, at the same time, urging Oregon residents not to panic.

“We’ve been expecting this and we are prepared for it,” Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, said at an evening news conference.

The school employee, who lives in Washington County and works in Clackamas County, fell ill on Feb. 19 and sought care at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center.

On Friday afternoon, a public health lab in Hillsboro—which had just been certified to perform coronavirus testing—reported that the school worker was positive for COVID-19, as the new coronavirus has been named.

The diagnosis has been labeled presumptive, which means the results still have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but local authorities are proceeding as if it’s a bona fide case.

The worker is still in the hospital, in isolation, though officials declined to provide their condition, citing privacy concerns. They also would not specify the patient’s age, their gender, or their job title.

They said only that the worker had spent time at Forest Hills Elementary School, and the Lake Oswego School District announced the school would be closed until March 4.

In the meantime, health officials will be scrambling to identify any close contacts of the patient—people who have been within six feet for a prolonged period of time, while they were symptomatic.

“Passing someone on the street or in the store isn’t going to put them at risk,” Dr. Jennifer Vines said at the news conference.

Health officials have been monitoring dozens of Oregon residents who have traveled in coronavirus-hit countries like China since the outbreak began. But the school worker doesn’t fall into that category.

“This is a case of community spread of the disease,” Allen said, adding, “We don’t know how this person became infected.”

A second person with symptoms is being tested, but that person has no known connection to the school worker—which means there is at least one other person in Oregon who has coronavirus but has not been identified, heightening the possibility they have spread it to others.

“The case count may very well tick up,” Vines said.

The school worker is not the first case of local infection in the U.S. Hours earlier, officials in Santa Clara County, California, said someone with no obvious risk factors like travel had tested positive. A third person fitting the same profile has tested positive in Solano County, California.

Hundreds of Americans are in quarantine after returning from coronavirus hot spots abroad, but they represent little risk to the general population. The real concern is patients like the Oregon school worker, who are moving freely in the community while infected, before they know they have COVID-19.

“I understand this news is concerning. However, I want to reassure you that our state and local authorities are responding quickly to the case,” Gov. Kate Brown said. “Oregonians should know we are taking this very, very seriously.”

President Donald Trump has created a task force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, to address the spread of coronavirus, though he has also claimed that his political enemies are hyping up fears to damage him in an election year.