Organize Your Large Bags By Using A Smaller Bag Inside

After upgrading my daily carry to a large, deep tote bag, I realized that I had a tendency to lose things to the depths. Keys, wallet, phone, lipstick, you name it, it ended up buried underneath a laptop and lunch.

Bag organizers are practical and all, but they tend to feel overly complicated and can end up being too bulky. I don't need a compartment for every single thing I carry (because it's really not that much); I just needed something easily accessible that I could put the things I use regularly inside. It may seem like a "duh" moment, but let me tell you, it took me until now to realize that using a clutch or pouch to store important items in a large, open bag is life changing.

My pouch of choice is this one from ABLE. It's large enough to house my keys, phone (if need be), wallet, and Apple headphones. I can toss a lipstick or pack of gum in there if need be, and it's easily grabbed with one hand while my bag is still on my shoulder.

But there are so many options, from large bags you just want to stuff your things into, to bags you can reuse on a night out.

