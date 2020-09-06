Origami Masks Are the Best for Smaller Faces. Here Are Our Top Picks.

It’s not that I didn’t know I had a small face, but the process of buying a face mask has been an eye-opening experience. I’ve tried all the shapes of masks out there. I’ve tried masks with ties, masks with a nose wire, pleated masks, contoured masks, mask clips. You name it, I’ve tried it. But what I’ve come to realize is that any old face masks just will not work on my smaller, narrower face. They bulge out at the sides or leave a huge gap under my chin, basically negating the purpose of a face mask. So, I did some research and found some of the best face masks for smaller faces, like mine. Most of these are what is referred to as an “origami” or “3-D” mask because you unfold it to use it, so if you want to conduct your own search, I’d start there.

Cotton 3 Layer Face Mask: This is the mask that started it all. I have two more on the way! The folded, overlapping fabric helps fit closely to my face while the extra material at the top helps keep it secure on my nose.

Cotton 3 Layer Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 13

Origami Mask - Japanese Dobby Asanoha Star in Rose: Made with two layers of 100% poplin cotton, this face mask features a flexible nose wire, hidden filter pocket (filter included), and adjustable elastic ear loops.

Origami Mask - Japanese Dobby Asanoha Star in Rose Buy on Etsy $ 15

3D Face Mask w/Filter Pocket and Nose Wire: These masks come in Small, Medium, and Large sizes to ensure the perfect fit. They’re crafted from soft chambray and have adjustable soft cord ear loops to keep down on the tension.

3D Face Mask w/Filter Pocket and Nose Wire Buy on Etsy $ 16

Blue 3D Foldable Origami Travel Face Mask: Thanks to perfectly placed folds, this mask is easily storable in its included travel case that you can hook onto your bag or keys. It has adjustable ear loops and a filter pocket, too.

Blue 3D Foldable Origami Travel Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 16

