Oscar Winner Shows Off Her Stunning Gray Hair at 52
The acclaimed actress strutted down a high-fashion runway with models half her age.
An Oscar-winning actress put her freshly gray hair on full display as she strutted a high-fashion runway.
On Sunday, Olivia Colman made her runway debut. The 52-year-old English actress, who portrayed Queen Anne in The Favourite and Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, modeling in Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2027 runway show with her gray hair in a low ponytail.
Colman looked relaxed as she took the Paris Fashion Week runway in a black V-neck shirt and leather blazer, with both hands in the pockets of her black leather skirt that fell just past her knees.
Instead of heels, Colman wore brown leather loafers, and her look featured no jewelry except a thick black belt with silver embellishments.
At the show’s after-party, Colman let her voluminous, chest-length curls down and wore a relaxed outfit: a gray button-up shirt, a navy blazer with sleeve details, and straight-leg jeans.
She accessorized with burgundy shoes and a brown leather handbag, and her dewy glam included a rose-colored lip and black eyeliner paired with false lashes.
Colman first stunned fans with her long, curly gray hair on Sept. 28 at the Zurich Film Festival. She walked the green carpet in Switzerland to promote her latest film, romantic comedy Wicker, in which she plays the lead.
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Before the attention-grabbing transformation, Colman wore her hair in a dark pixie cut.
Her hairstylist, Inanch Emir of Inanch London, told Elle that he used hair extensions to create the new look.
“We weren’t trying to hide her gray hair—we wanted to celebrate it,” he said. “Natural gray hair is never just one color, so I blended four different gray shades to create depth and dimension and to work harmoniously with Olivia’s own hair.’
In addition to professional models and a few celebrities, the Miu Miu runway was full of nepo babies.
Meryl Streep’s daughter, actress Louisa Jacobson, 35, and John Travolta’s daughter, actress and singer Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, both strutted down the runway with confidence. Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, closed the show.
Featuring celebrities isn’t new for the Miuccia Prada-founded fashion house.
In March, the brand sent actress Gillian Anderson, 58, down the runway.
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