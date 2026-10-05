 Skip to main content
SILVER CROWN

Oscar Winner Shows Off Her Stunning Gray Hair at 52

The acclaimed actress strutted down a high-fashion runway with models half her age.

Olivia Colman attends the New York premiere of "The Roses" at Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025, in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

An Oscar-winning actress put her freshly gray hair on full display as she strutted a high-fashion runway.

On Sunday, Olivia Colman made her runway debut. The 52-year-old English actress, who portrayed Queen Anne in The Favourite and Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, modeling in Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2027 runway show with her gray hair in a low ponytail.

Actress Olivia Colman on the runway at the Miu Miu fashion show as part of Paris RTW Spring/Summer 2027 fashion week on October 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Olivia Colman walked the runway at the Miu Miu fashion show as part of Paris ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Week on October 4, 2026, in Paris, France.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Colman looked relaxed as she took the Paris Fashion Week runway in a black V-neck shirt and leather blazer, with both hands in the pockets of her black leather skirt that fell just past her knees.

Olivia Colman presents a look from the Miu Miu Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection at the fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2026.

Olivia Colman presents a look from the Miu Miu Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection at the fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2026.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

Instead of heels, Colman wore brown leather loafers, and her look featured no jewelry except a thick black belt with silver embellishments.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: Olivia Colman attends the after-party of the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Olivia Colman let her hair down at the after-party of the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on October 4.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Miu Miu

At the show’s after-party, Colman let her voluminous, chest-length curls down and wore a relaxed outfit: a gray button-up shirt, a navy blazer with sleeve details, and straight-leg jeans.

She accessorized with burgundy shoes and a brown leather handbag, and her dewy glam included a rose-colored lip and black eyeliner paired with false lashes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Olivia Colman attends "The Roses" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Olivia Colman shows off her closely cropped pixie cut at the U.K. premiere of "The Roses" on August 28, 2025, in London, England.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Colman first stunned fans with her long, curly gray hair on Sept. 28 at the Zurich Film Festival. She walked the green carpet in Switzerland to promote her latest film, romantic comedy Wicker, in which she plays the lead.

Before the attention-grabbing transformation, Colman wore her hair in a dark pixie cut.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Olivia Colman attends the "Wicker" Green Carpet during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival at Corso Green Carpet on September 28, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

Olivia Colman debuted her new hair at the ”Wicker” Green Carpet during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on September 28, 2026, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Her hairstylist, Inanch Emir of Inanch London, told Elle that he used hair extensions to create the new look.

Actresses (left to right) Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, stars of the HBO show Sex & The City, are shown at a Los Angeles premiere at the Directors Guild of America on June 1, 2000. jc/Photo by Jill Connelly REUTERS ASU
GRAY MATTERS

‘Sex and the City’ Star, 61, Stuns Fans With Gray Hair

Roosa Rahkonen

“We weren’t trying to hide her gray hair—we wanted to celebrate it,” he said. “Natural gray hair is never just one color, so I blended four different gray shades to create depth and dimension and to work harmoniously with Olivia’s own hair.’

Louisa Jacobson, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Gigi Hadid walking the Miu Miu spring/summer 2027 runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Louisa Jacobson, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Gigi Hadid walking the Miu Miu spring/summer 2027 runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho;Giovanni Giannoni;Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In addition to professional models and a few celebrities, the Miu Miu runway was full of nepo babies.

Meryl Streep’s daughter, actress Louisa Jacobson, 35, and John Travolta’s daughter, actress and singer Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, both strutted down the runway with confidence. Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, closed the show.

Gillian Anderson walked down the runway confidently at the Miu Miu fashion show at Place d'Iéna during Paris Fashion Week 2026.

Gillian Anderson also walked the Miu Miu runway during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Featuring celebrities isn’t new for the Miuccia Prada-founded fashion house.

In March, the brand sent actress Gillian Anderson, 58, down the runway.

Gillian Anderson
THE YOUTH IS OUT THERE

'The X-Files' Star, 57, Outshines Runway Models Half Her Age

Roosa Rahkonen

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW