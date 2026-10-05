SILVER CROWN Oscar Winner Shows Off Her Stunning Gray Hair at 52 The acclaimed actress strutted down a high-fashion runway with models half her age. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

An Oscar-winning actress put her freshly gray hair on full display as she strutted a high-fashion runway.

On Sunday, Olivia Colman made her runway debut. The 52-year-old English actress, who portrayed Queen Anne in The Favourite and Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, modeling in Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2027 runway show with her gray hair in a low ponytail.

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Olivia Colman walked the runway at the Miu Miu fashion show as part of Paris ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Week on October 4, 2026, in Paris, France. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Colman looked relaxed as she took the Paris Fashion Week runway in a black V-neck shirt and leather blazer, with both hands in the pockets of her black leather skirt that fell just past her knees.

Olivia Colman presents a look from the Miu Miu Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection at the fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2026. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

Instead of heels, Colman wore brown leather loafers, and her look featured no jewelry except a thick black belt with silver embellishments.

Olivia Colman let her hair down at the after-party of the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on October 4. Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Miu Miu

At the show’s after-party, Colman let her voluminous, chest-length curls down and wore a relaxed outfit: a gray button-up shirt, a navy blazer with sleeve details, and straight-leg jeans.

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She accessorized with burgundy shoes and a brown leather handbag, and her dewy glam included a rose-colored lip and black eyeliner paired with false lashes.

Olivia Colman shows off her closely cropped pixie cut at the U.K. premiere of "The Roses" on August 28, 2025, in London, England. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Colman first stunned fans with her long, curly gray hair on Sept. 28 at the Zurich Film Festival. She walked the green carpet in Switzerland to promote her latest film, romantic comedy Wicker, in which she plays the lead.

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Before the attention-grabbing transformation, Colman wore her hair in a dark pixie cut.

Olivia Colman debuted her new hair at the ”Wicker” Green Carpet during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on September 28, 2026, in Zurich, Switzerland. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Her hairstylist, Inanch Emir of Inanch London, told Elle that he used hair extensions to create the new look.

“We weren’t trying to hide her gray hair—we wanted to celebrate it,” he said. “Natural gray hair is never just one color, so I blended four different gray shades to create depth and dimension and to work harmoniously with Olivia’s own hair.’

Louisa Jacobson, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Gigi Hadid walking the Miu Miu spring/summer 2027 runway at Paris Fashion Week. Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho;Giovanni Giannoni;Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In addition to professional models and a few celebrities, the Miu Miu runway was full of nepo babies.

Meryl Streep’s daughter, actress Louisa Jacobson, 35, and John Travolta’s daughter, actress and singer Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, both strutted down the runway with confidence. Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, closed the show.

Gillian Anderson also walked the Miu Miu runway during Paris Fashion Week in March. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Featuring celebrities isn’t new for the Miuccia Prada-founded fashion house.

In March, the brand sent actress Gillian Anderson, 58, down the runway.

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