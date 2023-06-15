CHEAT SHEET
Oscar-Winning Actress Glenda Jackson Dead at 87
Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, her agent announced Thursday. “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side,” he said in a statement, noting that she’d just finished filming the upcoming drama The Great Escaper with actor Michael Caine. Jackson shot to fame in the 1970s after her role in the Oscar-winning Women in Love, and she went on to receive a Tony Award for her work in theater. In the early 1990s, she set acting aside to launch a career in politics, joining the House of Commons as a Labour MP.