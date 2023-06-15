CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Oscar-Winning Actress Glenda Jackson Dead at 87

    R.I.P.

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Actor and politician Glenda Jackson speaks on stage at the Women in the World Summit in New York, April 12, 2019.

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, her agent announced Thursday. “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side,” he said in a statement, noting that she’d just finished filming the upcoming drama The Great Escaper with actor Michael Caine. Jackson shot to fame in the 1970s after her role in the Oscar-winning Women in Love, and she went on to receive a Tony Award for her work in theater. In the early 1990s, she set acting aside to launch a career in politics, joining the House of Commons as a Labour MP.

    Read it at BBC