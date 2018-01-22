The awards season momentum is officially underway as the 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are set to take place March 4, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, the Academy will announce the nominations for 11 of the 24 categories.

If you're not walking the red carpet, don't fret. The Oscars will host a livestream on its site, Oscars.com. We'll see what the tone of the acceptance speeches will be, given the current political and social climates. Kimmel has had quite the head start with show monologues.

More important than the fanfare, of course, are the nominations. They include Best Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

Though there's been plenty of speculation (and maybe even draft pools) about the potential winners, the nominee list and even the preceding Golden Globes will help guide our predictions.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Motion Picture and many expect the film to be on the nomination list in the Best Picture category along with Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, Shape of Water and The Post.

Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out, may also receive a nod despite staying a nominee in the Globes' Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture category (though as Peele pointed out in a tweet, the movie is actually a documentary).

Meryl Streep is predicted to get a Best Actress nom for her role in The Post, with some speculating I, Tonya star Margo Robbie will join her.

The Greatest Showman is predicted to receive a music nomination against Beauty and the Beast.

In the midst of Hollywood's #TimesUp campaign against sexual assault, the night is bound to be full of controversy. James Franco, who is predicted to make the Best Actor list, for his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, faces sexual assault accusations.

For the full list of Oscar nominees, check back here.