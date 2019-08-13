Osprey’s New Hybrid Backpacks Are Designed to Cover All Travel Needs

The backpacking aficionados at Osprey are back with two new hybrid bags perfect for your travel—no matter where you’re headed. The Farpoint Trek and the Fairview Trek combine some of the best trail backpack features with the ones urban explorers want in their bags. And they’re both available right now at Backcountry.

The main difference between the two new releases is their size and style. You can get the Farpoint 55-liter or 75-liter Travel Pack in Black or Petrol Blue. Designed for dual-purpose as either a hiking day pack or travel luggage, a durable nylon Aircover will protect your belongings from rain, cold, nicks or scratches. And when you don’t want it around, the Aircover is stowable. All of this is true for the Fairview Travel Pack, which comes in 50-liter and 70-liter sizes and in Amulet Purple or Charcoal Gray. The bags’ back panels wick moisture and are built with suspension that both distributes weight for easier carrying and protects against falls. The edgeless and padded harness and the hip belt will keep you comfortable through mountains and ticket lines and a multi-function sleeve will hold your laptop or water reservoir. With a world of pockets and details designed to keep you moving and put together, the bag is, of course, designed with Osprey’s organizational expertise. These new bags are stylish, highly functional, and ready to accompany you on many future journeys. | Shop at Backcountry >

