Joe Biden didn’t mince words as Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump abuse and corrupt the Constitution in their rush to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

“The infection this president has unleashed on our democracy can be fatal. Enough. Enough. Enough.”

He has since added that expanding the Court is a legitimate question. Biden sees McConnell’s desire for total unitary executive, judiciary and legislative control for what it is: A tyranny of extremism.