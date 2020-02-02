Our Elections Are Up for Grabs Once Trump Gets Off, Warns Sen. Chris Murphy

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is nearing a final conclusion, one in which the president will be acquitted of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress by seeking to leverage foreign aid for domestic political gain and, subsequently, covered that up.

But the fallout from the months-long affair is just beginning to be felt. And for at least one member of the United States Senate, the real damage is only now about to come.

“I think we have potentially ruined the impeachment power of the Senate,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said in an interview with The Daily Beast on Friday.