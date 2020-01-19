Our Favorite Things on Sale for MLK Day, From Furniture to Clothing

This weekend, spend some time with our picks for the top things on sale for MLK Day. We looked through your favorite brands and chose the best things to grab while they’re on sale.

The Regulator Sheets These cooling sheets will make sure that your bed is comfortable all year, no matter the weather or heating situation. Buy on My Sheets Rock $ 144

ØriginalGrand Chukka A pair of durable, easy-to-wear chukka boots are the perfect thing to wear every day. They go with everything and the cushions are made to keep you feeling great, no matter how far you walk. Buy on Cole Haan $ 112

Polo Ralph Lauren Merino Wool Half-Zip Sweater This merino pull-over is the best thing to pair with jeans on the weekend or over a button-down for work. Buy on Bloomingdale's $ 53

Scanpan Classic Skillets These professional-grade skillets will give you all the tools to make the best of your cooking. They’re crafted from pressure-cast aluminum, which means they’ll quickly heat up and stay hot when you need them. Buy on Sur La Table $ 150

Tech 5-Pocket Pant Use code TREASURE Bonobos: Pants that wick sweat while also looking professional is far from normal, so these trousers are exceptional. They’re breathable, comfortable, and fully machine-washable. Buy on Bonobos $ 36

Holiday Lane Page Tote Bag Crafted from durable, smooth leather, this is the tote bag you’ll want to take with you no matter where you are. It has enough pockets to keep your things organized, plus plenty of space for large items like laptops, shoes, and umbrellas. Buy on Kate Spade $ 119

Water-Resistant Softshell Jacket This jacket is perfect for transitional weather. Throw it over anything and you’re officially waterproof. It’s lightweight, soft, and machine-washable. Buy on Banana Republic $ 63

Rosario Abstract Midi Skirt From date night to the office, this is the kind of skirt that you’ll get asked about any time you wear it. The abstract stripes are bold but in neutral colors, so it can easily pair with any top. Buy on Anthropologie $ 120

Otho Reversible Sectional Sectionals can help break up a room and make family and friends comfortable. This one has the added option of being reversible, meaning you can move the extension from one side to the other. Buy on Wayfair $ 467

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.