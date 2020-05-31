Here’s How To Shop Outdoor Voices’ Mens Line

Outdoor Voices may seem like a women's athleisure brand, but they have amazing styles for men, too. While you can’t get the leggings that the women in your life love from Outdoor Voices, the good news is Outdoor Voices makes men’s athleisure clothing in all of the same fabrics that fit and feel just as good. Most of our favorites come from the CloudKnit line, but even still, to help you shop Outdoor Voices, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from their entire men’s line.

FOR TEES

Sweatee T-Shirt The Sweatee T-Shirt is the softest T-shirt I’ve ever worn. Perfect for everyday activity, it comes in 5 different colors, and you’ll want to get one of each. It’ll be your new favorite T-shirt. It’s not just soft, it’s cut perfectly, too. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 35

FOR SHORTS

RecTrek Shorts The RecTrek Shorts are pretty much just hot weather sweatpants with added benefits. They’re “designed for hitting the trail, being made from a wind and water-resistant four-way stretch fabric.” But “most of all, they’re comfortable and cool,” so that you can feel active even when you’re lounging. Which might be all the time. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 55

FOR SWEATS

CloudKnit Sweatpants I can’t praise the OV CloudKnit Sweatpants enough. About a month ago, I wrote that, “The first thing you’ll notice when you put on a pair of these is how exceptionally soft they are.” I haven’t taken them off since. They work well in every season, even the summer months because of how lightweight they are, and “they’re tailored so you can maintain definition in your body instead of looking like a dirty pile of clothing.” Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 85

FOR SHOES

Men’s HOKA x OV Clifton To perfect the outfit, Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo recommends these shoes. The Clifton’s are a collaboration between HOKA ONE ONE, one of our favorite running shoe brands and Outdoor Voices, one of our favorite brands. He writes, “They’re lightweight and seedy with a structure that propels you forward when you’re on the move. And the cushioned midsole keeps you comfortable for any activity (even none).” Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 140

