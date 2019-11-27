Our Obligation to Native Americans Has Not Gone Away

On the eve of this Thanksgiving holiday, most Americans have heard the heartwarming story of the Native Americans who welcomed the Pilgrims, taught them how to plant crops, and joined them after the harvest in a first Thanksgiving celebration.

But how many Americans understand the story of next four centuries of Native American life in the United States? It is the story of shameful treatment by our government. The Indian Removal Act. The Trail of Tears. Wounded Knee. Gripping, relentless poverty. Trust accounts plundered by the government. And so much more.

“Wasn’t that between your ancestors and my ancestors?”, a member of the audience once asked Joseph Marshall III, a Native American historian, at a Colorado College campus lecture. “Why should I be held responsible for the plight of Native Americans?”