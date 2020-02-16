Our Picks from The Best Presidents’ Day Sales

Here at Scouted, we want to give you a curated, dedicated look at the best products, especially when they’re discounted. Presidents’ Day sales can be a bit intimidating, but don’t worry! We’re here to help you decipher what’s worth your money. We’ve rounded up our top 10 picks, from furniture to fashion, through all of our favorite brands.
Hybrid Premier Mattress
The newest offering from unique mattress brand Purple is the best of both worlds. It pairs the soft, squishy Purple grid with the stability and firmness of a traditional spring mattress. I’ve had mine for about a month now and I never want to get out of it.
Shop the rest of Purple's sale here.
Classic Core Sheet Set
This best-selling sheet set is a Scouted favorite. It’s soft and comes in a bunch of colors and patterns to make your bed feel like your own, no matter the style.
Shop the rest of Brooklinen’s 15% off sale here.
Polly Large Tote
Use code LONGWKND
Throw everything you need (and maybe a few things you don’t) into this spacious tote. Inside is a slip pocket and a zippered pocket to keep all your valuable safe and organize. There’s even an exterior pocket for easy-access to things like your phone or wallet.
Shop the rest of Kate Spades' 60% off sale here.
Eddie Bauer EverTherm Down Hooded Jacket
We’ve raved about this jacket and for good reason. It’s lightweight but warm and completely water-resistant.
Shop the rest of Eddie Bauer's 40% off sale here.
FOREO Luna Mini 2
Use code SALEX10
If you want some extra help with cleansing the day off your face, the Luna Mini 2 is a great option. The silicone bristles help dislodge dirt and makeup from your pores and gently remove dead skin for smoother skin.
Shop the rest of Skinstore's sale here.
Walmart TCL 55" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV
With built-in Roku, you can access hundreds of thousands of streamable shows and movies with a touch of a button. The Full HD display gives you the best picture possible.
Shop the rest of Walmart's sale here.
Zappos Blundstone BL1391
Blundstone boots are some of the most durable out there. They’re made from waterproof leather and will keep you warm and dry, no matter the weather.
Shop the rest of Zappos' sale here.
Backcountry On the Go Pant
Made from a moisture-wicking, breathable, and stretchable fabric, these pants were made for all-day comfort. The multiple pockets and drawstring waist are made for your everyday needs.
Shop the rest of Backcountry's sale here.
Athletic Tapered Traveler Pant
These tapered, everyday pants are crafted from “specially engineered Italian cotton” with a touch of stretch. There are 10 different, everyday colors to choose from.
Shop the rest of Banana Republic's 40% of sale here.
The Sofa
Use code FLOYD2020
This flat-pack sofa is easy on the eyes and easy on the hands when you put together. It’s durable and comfortable and you can easily take it apart and put it back together for movability.
Shop the rest of Floyd's sale here.
