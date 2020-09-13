The Always Pan from Our Place Is a Space-Saving, Non-Stick Marvel

I have many pans in my cabinet, ones I love and ones I refuse to use but don’t want to get rid of. I never really know what kind of pan works best for what I’m cooking, so I tend to just grab whatever’s at an arm's reach. But after my first time using the Always Pan from Our Place, I knew that even the pans I loved in that cabinet would be gathering dust in no time.

The Always Pan is a sleek, smooth, non-stick pan that can be used for practically anything. It’s perfect for sauteing or using it as a saucepan. The high sides make it perfect for simmering meat or cooking pasta in its sauce, bubbling away. It’s extremely lightweight, which makes it easy to maneuver in the kitchen, even when it’s full. It also has two pour spouts on either side, which will help reduce kitchen messes (something I need major help with).

Because of its shape and accessories, the Always Pan was made to replace practically every pan in your cabinet. With the included steamer basket, which can also be used as a colander, I have plans to go to town on some frozen dumplings ASAP. But the best feature, by far, is the spoon rest. Yes, my favorite thing about this pan is not even the pan itself. The Always Pan has an integrated spoon rest so the included wooden spoon fits neatly on the handle and sauce stays off of your counter. It’s the little things that make this pan the perfect cooking companion.

Always Pan Buy on Our Place $ 145

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.