This Knife Set Turned Prep Work Into My Favorite Part of Cooking

These days, my kitchen is my favorite place to be. I have a pan I love, and I’ve really been honing in on some of my favorite recipes. But if there’s one thing I didn’t enjoy, it was the prep work. Chopping onions, smashing garlic, peeling potatoes—none of that was ever fun. Well, I recently had the chance to try out a new set of knives and a beautiful new cutting board, and after using it for a bit, the task I loathed most about cooking has easily become my new favorite.

You may recognize Our Place from their Always Pan—the one of Instagram fame that Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves. But recently they launched the Fully Prepped Bundle and I for one, couldn’t be happier. Each set comes with a walnut cutting board and three knives: a paring, a chef’s, and a serrated. The knives are made of stainless steel and are very sharp (and easy to sharpen!) and have a nice weight to them, and I love that there are only three—you really don’t need more than that. They each have a safety sheath so I don’t cut myself on accdient when I put them away, and the grip is intuitive and ergonomic, so my hand doesn’t get tired even after cutting a few onions. They also come in four different colors which is a nice touch—in my opinion it adds a little bit of personality to the kitchen.

As for the cutting board, it is just the right weight so it doesn’t slip around when I’m chopping things, and it’s easy to clean. Because of the darker color of the wood, I don’t notice all of the nicks and scratches I accidentally put into it. You have to break the board in a bit, but once it’s there, it is well worth it. Plus, it works great as a charcuterie board too.

Our Place managed to help turn my least favorite task into the one I look forward to most. With the right tools, prep work can be thoroughly enjoyable, meditative even. I look forward to it every night, which has certainly made my partner happier than ever, too.

