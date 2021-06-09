Our Tax System Is Broken, and There’s Only One Way to Fix It

If there was any doubt that our tax system is broken, ProPublica put an end to it by publishing a trove of data about the 25 richest Americans, showing just how little the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Michael Bloomberg actually pay even as their fortunes have swelled.

I was an IRS supervisor for many years and the news did not surprise me, though I felt a profound sense of disappointment that certain in-house secrets are now public and that so many hardworking IRS employees will be stained by the perception that they are part of a rigged system. But we live in a world where someone must be scapegoated when severe wrongs can no longer be hidden in the basement cupboards. Where should we point the finger?

For decades, IRS management has proclaimed that the American tax system is the finest in the world—a model from which many countries could learn.They can no longer do so. Such proclamations belong in the circular file right next to “Give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.”