Our Terrorists Are an Arm of the GOP. Will Biden Say It?

As domestic violent extremists invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, they shouted “we were invited here” by President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans, some of them members of Congress in the Capitol building the insurrectionists were attacking.

The events of last month made clear that President Biden faces a daunting challenge: Uprooting an entrenched infrastructure of domestic violent extremism without leading the nation into an even greater civil conflagration in the process. The challenge is all the greater, given how deeply rooted insurrectionism has become in the Republican Party.

The roots of the Republican Party’s descent into supporting violent opposition to democracy itself are long and deep, but the events of 1995 are particularly relevant. In January of that year, Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the House, inaugurating what was to become 25 years of ever more nihilistic attacks by GOP officeholders on the governmental institutions they are charged with leading. In April 1995 came a mass casualty event inspired by the same extremist impulse: The bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people, including 19 children.