OUTFOXED Fired Fox Anchor Scores Big Win Against Former Network The fired Fox 2 Detroit anchor claimed that she faced gender discrimination and retaliation. Evening News/Fox 2 Detroit

A fired local news anchor just won the right to seek employment at other outlets. Ousted Fox 2 Detroit journalist Taryn Asher filed a lawsuit against her former bosses in June, alleging that she faced gender discrimination and accusing network executives of suspending her because they favored her male co-anchor. Attorneys representing Asher and Fox 2 Detroit reached a legal resolution on Monday over the non-compete clause in her contract, although the lawsuit remains ongoing. Asher, 51, joined the news station in 2007 and anchored the evening news from 2022 until she was taken off the air in 2025. The Daily Mail reports that, in their own filing, Fox 2 executives argued that Asher was rightly terminated for “unprofessional behavior,” including shouting at other newsroom employees. Asher’s legal win comes just a month after a video was leaked showing her calling her superior a ‘b--ch.’

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