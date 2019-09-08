Well-Dressed

Out at NYFW: Chromat, RaisaVanessa, Tory Burch, Mansur Gavriel, Sies Marjan, LaQuan Smith and Tanya Taylor

Chromat celebrated diversity. LaQuan Smith had cowboys. RaisaVanessa served disco, Mansur Gavriel whimsy, Sies Marjan and Tanya Taylor vibrant colors, and Tory Burch some calm.

Alaina Demopoulos

Style Writer

Sarah Shears

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Chromat

This fall marks the tenth birthday of Becca McCharen-Tran’s Chromat, so its show became an all-out party. But then again that’s de rigueur for the inclusive swimwear label, which is always one of the most-anticipated events of the week.

The line has not gone soft with age; the presentation featured a host of its so-called “Chromat Babe” models of varying races, sizes, genders, and abilities. Standout pieces were structural light-up corsets, cut-out one pieces, and a gown printed all-over with the words “Sample size.”

Alaina Demopoulos