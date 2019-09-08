Out at NYFW: Chromat, RaisaVanessa, Tory Burch, Mansur Gavriel, Sies Marjan, LaQuan Smith and Tanya Taylor

This fall marks the tenth birthday of Becca McCharen-Tran’s Chromat, so its show became an all-out party. But then again that’s de rigueur for the inclusive swimwear label, which is always one of the most-anticipated events of the week.

The line has not gone soft with age; the presentation featured a host of its so-called “Chromat Babe” models of varying races, sizes, genders, and abilities. Standout pieces were structural light-up corsets, cut-out one pieces, and a gown printed all-over with the words “Sample size.”

Alaina Demopoulos