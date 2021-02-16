One of Our Favorite Face Masks Is on Sale at Backcountry

If you’re looking for a new and improved face mask check this one out. Backcountry is having their big Winter Yard Sale, and they are taking 25% off one of our absolute favorite face masks for the event.

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit Down From $20 Buy at Backcountry $ 15

Scouted Contributor Steven John thinks the Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit is a “cut well above the rest.” Not only does it have adjustable ear loops so you can exact a perfect fit, it is also designed with a shape that matches the contours of the human face better than any he’s tried. Oh yeah, it even comes with removable filters, too.

