Outdoor Voices and Merrell Collaborate on the Moab 2 Hiking Boot in Exclusive Colors

In the world of brand collaborations, Outdoor Voices makes some pretty great decisions. From HOKA ONE ONE to Madewell, the brand knows how to make a killer collab. And now, they’ve done another that has us excited. Outdoor Voices brought Merrell, maker of some of the best-rated hiking boots around, into the mix.

The Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 is OV’s first hiking boot but it takes after Merrell’s best-selling silhouette. Released as part of OV’s Going Places campaign, which saw the return of the sold-out MegaFleece made from recycled Merino wool, the hiking boot is all function and form. The Moab itself is a hefty boot with ample ankle support. It’s fully waterproof and its durable treads will keep you climbing and hiking, even in the rain. The boot comes in two variants, the women’s version in Taro and the men’s version in Galapagos Green. Keep your feet looking great and feeling dry on your next hike. | Shop at Outdoor Voices >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.