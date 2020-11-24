Take Up to 50% off Outdoor Voices for Black Friday

I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve worn sweatpants for the better part of 2020 and here’s why: they’re nice sweatpants. Outdoor Voices is one of our favorite brands, mainly because they make comfy clothing that makes you look good and feel good. From their leggings to their tops, their sweatpants to their long sleeves, there isn’t an item from OV that we don’t love to wear around the house or while working out. Right now you can save up to 50% off on select items on site for Black Friday. Hurry though, your 2021 uniform might not be there for that long.

Warmup Legging Down From $78 Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 44

Tech Sweat Crop Down From $48 Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 34

All Day Sweatpant Down From $88 Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 54

Weekender Longsleeve Down From $68 Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 24

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.