I Can’t Wear These Outdoor Voices Sweatpants Enough

There aren’t many clothing items I find myself forging emotional bonds with. My favorite band T-Shirt, sure, and a jacket that has served me well are up there, but more than anything, I get most attached to sweatpants. I think it’s because they’ve seen me through it all - trips to the grocery store (nobody's perfect) and on the couch with a bag of chips (nobody’s perfect). I feel like I’m a pretty active person, and even still, a pair of sweatpants is a necessary self-care item: a great pair can induce relaxation at levels never before seen, and at the end of a long day, they’re what I want to put on immediately. Right before we all started working from home, my last pair bit the dust and because the brand no longer made them, I was left scouring the internet for a pair suitable for replacing them. Thankfully, I stumbled upon a pair that not only replaces them, but that is even better.

The first thing you’ll notice when you put on a pair of Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Sweatpants is how exceptionally soft they are. It’s remarkable, really. I spent at least five minutes just running my hand across the material. And while I initially thought, ok, they come soft out of the package, but once I break them in, they’ll lose that texture, after several washes, they have remained as soft as the first day we met. Another thing I love about them is how lightweight they are. Many sweatpants really only suit me in the winter months because of how bulky they are, and with that bulkiness comes ill-fitting schlumpiness that makes me embarrassed to step outside. But the CloudKnit sweats are the polar opposite. They are lightweight and breezy so you can wear them no matter the season, and tailored so you maintain definition in your body instead of looking like a pile of dirty clothing.

And honestly, we at Scouted love Outdoor Voices whole CloudKnit line. VP of Business Development, Samantha Winkelman saysm “I felt like I struck gold with the CloudKnit Hoodie (I would use this material as a pillowcase if I could) yet durable enough to handle a weekly run through the washing machine.” The hoodie and the sweats are available for men and women and come in a variety of different colors. I’m planning on ordering another set right now.

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Sweatpants Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

