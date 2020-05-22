Ditch Those Sweatpants This Summer For These Outdoor Voices Shorts

I love a good sweatpant, but it’s kind of getting too hot for them. I thought I could tough it out in ultra lightweight ones, and I can at night, but during the day, I need something a little more freeing. I’ve never been a big shorts person. They’re great for exercising in, but that’s about it. I mean, it’s not like you can wear them to the office. Oh wait, I’m not going into the office anymore. This is the summer of shorts, I think.

And these Outdoor Voices shorts, specifically. The RecTrek shorts are designed for hitting the trail, being made from a wind and water-resistant four-way stretch fabric. Since you might be hitting the trail less and less, they are great for any spills that might happen at your home office or in the kitchen, too. They have pockets, which are a must have in shorts of any kind, but better yet, they have a zipper pocket. A zipper pocket is essential, whether you want to stuff just some dollar bills in there or a credit card, it’ll make sure nothing slides out, no matter what you’re up to. But most of all, they’re comfortable and cool. The waistband is elastic and non restricting, and the shorts are unlined, which I prefer for minimal restriction.

During this time, I’ve been in a permanent state of athleisure. Which, I’m learning, isn’t a bad state to be in. Not only do I feel comfortable, I’m able to move around and feel active, even when lounging. If you’re like me, and need to feel like you’re doing something, even when you’re not, I can’t recommend these shorts enough.

RecTrek Shorts Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.