The Outdoor Voices Clifton Running Shoes Come In New Styles — Making It Even Easier to Upgrade Your Sneakers

Outdoor Voices is all about redefining our outdoor and fitness activities into normal parts of our lives (they call it “Doing Things”), making it a point to turn customer feedback into its future products and launches. And that comes out clearly in their Clifton collection of running shoes, whose new styles Lilac and Cloud launched today.

The Outdoor Voices Cliftons come in men’s and women’s sizes and are designed to carry you at high speeds when you want or be comfortable when you’re just hanging around. Essentially, the biggest value here is reliability. No matter what you need your sneakers to do, the Cliftons can handle it (as is true with most of Outdoor Voices products). They’re lightweight and speedy with a structure that propels you forward when you’re on the move. And the cushioned midsole keeps you comfortable for any activity (even none) — not to mention, their breathable mesh will keep you from overheating. The Cliftons are a collaboration with HOKA ONE ONE and its Clifton 4 running shoes, but in a new palette.

Combining reliability with seasonal designs and letting you choose how to incorporate you next running shoes into your own activities makes the OV Cliftons a great choice to consider for a spring footwear upgrade.

