It’s Iced Coffee Season—And I’m Only Making Mine in This

Scouting Report: Making cold brew should be easy. Finally, with this carafe in my fridge, I have it on tap whenever I want a glass.

I love iced coffee, especially now. It’s cold and it gets you caffeinated—what else could you ask for? We used to have a ton of it at the office (sigh) and I decided that after last year, I should probably start making some of my own at home. I’m glad I did because I came across one of my favorite coffee gadgets of all time—a little carafe that makes an amazing batch of cold brew coffee every single time with little effort from me.

The thing I love most about the Ovalware Airtight RJ3 is how beautiful it looks. I mean, it looks like a beaker you might find from Science class but in a cool, mad scientist kind of way. But beyond being aesthetically pleasing, it also has the substance to back it up. To use it, all you do is coarsely grind about 85 grams of coffee and add it to the included stainless steel filter. After using this filter for almost a year, I can say it’s actually rust-proof, unlike some others I’ve tried, and doesn’t transmit its metallic taste, either. Then, pop the filter into the carafe, fill the carafe with water, and let it sit in the fridge for about 12 hours. That might seem like a long time, but if you make it around 7PM it’s ready right when you wake up. Take the filter out and pour some over ice—it’ll be the best coffee you’ve had in a while.

Beyond brewing a great cup, it can also keep for up to two weeks in the fridge thanks to its airtight seal. I love this because I don’t feel like I need to drink a cup of cold brew every afternoon—it’s a sometimes thing for me. It’s also dishwasher safe, and has an anti-slip base, which also doesn’t allow condensation to drip on anything important—it’s like a coaster attached to it. At the end of the day (or the beginning) this is one of my favorite coffee gadgets, and with summer coming on, it might be your new favorite, too.

