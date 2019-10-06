Overstock’s Customer Day Gives You an Extra 25% Off, Free Two-Day Shipping, and More Deals

It may surprise you that Overstock makes furniture that you actually want in your home. If you’ve put off replacing that coffee table or bed frame, now’s your chance to save big on their huge selection. In what they’re calling Overstock Customer Day (think Prime Day but for Overstock) you’re getting an extra 25% off sitewide on thousands of items to bring into your home.

Overstock is stuffed full with furniture options, so we’ve narrowed it down to some of the site’s best-sellers to help you shop the sale. The Ranell Leaning Desk Ladder Shelves are down to $160 and give you ample storage space for books, vases, and more. Choose from a single bookcase, a set, or even a leaning desk that’s perfect for any office. Or go for the highly-rated Safavieh Madison Avery Distressed Vintage Boho Oriental Rug that starts as low as $23. Then you can shine some light on the situation with the Merwin 1-Light Matte Black Semi-Flush Ceiling Lamp that adds a pop of modernity to any room. It’s down to $100. Whatever you pick up from this massive sale, you’ll be getting major discounts that rival Black Friday. | Shop at Overstock >

