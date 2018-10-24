Overwhelmed Meghan Markle Bolts From Fijian Market Visit

Reassuring signs are emerging that Meghan Markle may be a mere mortal after all.

After several weeks in which she has appeared to defy the laws of gravity, the wife of Prince Harry became overwhelmed at a public event on their royal tour of Fiji on Wednesday and left the venue just six minutes into a scheduled 20 minute appearance.

Up until now she has thrown herself into royal meet and greets despite being newly pregnant with an extraordinary enthusiasm.

Royal aides told reporters covering the tour that she had left the event early due to the crowded conditions, however there were also suggestions of security concerns.

British media quoted a briefing note as saying: “It was hot, humid and uncomfortably busy and there were far larger crowds than expected. She met everyone she was meant to meet and left. There would have been a lot of people who would have been keen to meet her but she did [meet] those who had hoped to. On advice she was taken out due to crowd management issues.”

Meghan was dramatically ushered out of the market square by a team including her female head of security just hours before new reports claimed she was also scaling back on her commitments for next year by delaying a scheduled visit to the U.S. by several months.

TMZ reports that Meghan’s plans to visit the U.S. in spring have been pushed back several months—but Harry and Meghan are now likely to bring their baby with them when they do visit the country in the fall of next year, the site says.

Meghan is currently on the ninth day of what is scheduled to be a 16-day tour of Australasia, and it is possible that her team will now encourage her to skip some of the larger and more stressful engagements.

She already ducked out of one engagement in Australia last week.

The visit to the market, where Meghan met women running their own stalls, came after she spoke about education to students at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji, saying: "I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world—myself included.

"It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition, that I was able to attend university.

"And, without question, it was worth every effort. Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive.

"And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital."