This Kettle is Perfect for Tea, Ramen, and Everything in Between

Scouting Report: This electric tea kettle deserves a place in your heart and on your counter

I’ve always been a tea person. I hate the taste of coffee but I love the morning beverage ritual, brewing a hot cup (or pot) of fragrant tea to wake you up and get you out of bed. I average 4-5 cups of black or green throughout the morning, plus a few cups of herbal in the afternoon and evening (so I pretty much live in my bathroom) but I have a small stove and don't want to clutter it up with a stovetop tea kettle.

I’ve tried countless tea kettles – both stovetop and electric; glass, plastic, and metal – and so far, the OXO Electric Tea Kettle is, by far, my favorite. At the end of the day, every tea kettle boils water, but what’s special about this tea kettle is that it boils water extra fast (faster than a microwave) and it’s cord-free when removed from its 360 degree swivel base. It also has an insulated bottom so you can transfer it (full of boiling water!) from the base to the countertop or table without worrying about burning anything—including yourself.

OXO Electric Tea Kettle Buy at Amazon $ 83.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The kettle is also safer than boiling water on the stove—I even taught my 12-year-old nephew how to use it. Instead of bothering me to make him a sandwich after school, he now can fire up the kettle and make himself a bowl of instant ramen. At night, we use the OXO kettle to make instant hot chocolate or cider. In the morning, I use it to make quick oats and for lunch, I’m using it to cook rice noodles for a faux peanut pad Thai.

My mom is a jello fiend (when she was a kid, she requested seven types of jello as her birthday meal) so I’ve been heating water in the kettle to make her a different jello each week. Sure, you can boil water for jello in any kettle, but since the OXO Electric Tea Kettle has convenient measurement markings right on the kettle (both ounces and liters), I know exactly how much water to boil and don’t have to bother with a separate measuring cup.

With the OXO Electric Tea Kettle, I may never use the stove again and neither should you! Snag one for yourself or for the lovable foodie in your life (who may also love these awesome kitchen product gifts.) Happy brewing!

