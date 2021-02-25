Sponges Suck. Thankfully, This Isn’t One

I loathe sponges. Mostly because they just get so gross, so quickly. This thing that has cleaned up all of your messes, scraped weeks old food off of the stovetop, you have to go and touch it. If you were thinking, man, this guy must hate doing the dishes, you’d be correct. Well, you would’ve been correct up until a few weeks ago because I recently found a tool that has all but replaced my need for sponges.

OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Brush Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Brush is my new favorite cleaning tool. It kind of looks like an oversized toothbrush, one you might use on a hippopotamus. Its nylon bristles are tough enough for any challenge I’ve put in its path (not a hippopotamus, yet). But the best part is this: the handle is also a secret compartment for soap. With the press of a button, you control the release of soap through the bristles. So, instead of just squirting soap haphazardly, my soap dispensing is actually targeted and precise. There is a scraper on the flipside for tough grit and grime, and the grip is non-slip, so I can really get some elbow grease in there without worrying about it slipping or sliding.

But best of all, the bristles are safe to use on nonstick — or really any surface at all. This means I’ve been scrubbing everything in and around my kitchen with this thing, from my stovetop to the counters. And if you’re wondering what happens when the bristles get all grimy and gross, that’s a no brainer: OXO makes brush head refills.

