This Little Kitchen Tool Makes Doing the Dishes a Breeze

If there’s one chore I hate most, it’s doing the dishes. I just feel like after I eat, getting my hands all soapy and wet is the last thing I want to do. I have a dishwasher, but sometimes, handwashing is all that’s needed (especially for things like pots and pans). I’m always looking for new ways to make my least favorite chore even just a little bit more enjoyable. I just found something great, too.

OXO Soap Dispensing Sponge Holder is the little item I never knew I needed in my kitchen, but it has already changed my dish washing routine. For starters, it takes up almost no space—it’s just the size of a sponge, but taller. A sponge can rest on top with ease, making for a sleek space-saving little hack. But it’s not just a holder—it’s also a soap dispenser. All you do is push down, as if it were a button and it fills your sponge up with suds. I can barely express how much better this is than trying to finagle my sponge-filled hand around a pump, and how often the soap would miss the sponge entirely. The top of the dispenser is also slanted, and has a drip tray, so if there is a little bit of water still in your sponge, it will catch it and dispose of it with ease. The tray is also slightly elevated, which the brand said helps make the sponge dry faster, and I’ve found this to be true. But best of all, the dispenser is easy to refill and clean. I just pop the top and fill it up with soap whenever I see I’m running low.

This little sponge holder and soap dispenser doesn’t by any means eliminate my least favorite chore, but it certainly makes the process a little bit easier and more convenient. And at the end of the day, that’s all I can really ask for from it.

