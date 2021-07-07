Baggu’s Packable, Pop-Up Sun Hat Keeps Selling Out — Here’s Why

Scouting Report: Baggu’s Packable Sun Hat folds down into its own bag and gives you exceptional sun coverage with a massive brim and adjustable ties.

It took me a while to really appreciate the splendors of a good hat. I’ve always loved sunglasses and swear by the tenets of good sunscreen application, but hats were never something I really thought were worth the investment. That was until I was inundated with TikToks of a packable sun hat from Baggu that I knew I had to try.

Packable Sun Hat Shop at BAGGU $

Let me start this off by saying that this hat is deceivably big. The brim has an almost 20” diameter, making it probably the widest hate that has ever sat upon my head. It’s made from comfortable, breathable 100% cotton and comes in multiple colors. But you’re probably asking yourself “Why is this so great?” Well, that’s because it’s completely collapsible. Like Baggu’s classic tote bags, this hat folds down into its own carrying bag thanks to the embedded wire in the edge of the brim. Think like those pop-up beach tents, where you fold it in half and then bring the sides in. It’s super easy to fold back up and stuff into the bag, without much effort. It also has an adjustable interior to fit head sizes up to 23.5” and has a tie to keep it from blowing off while you ride a yacht into the sunset (that’s what this hat deserves to be a part of).

As someone who will be spending as much time as possible at the beach or near a pool, keeping my face and neck from burning is at the top of my priority list. This Baggu hat is now a permanent staple in any beach bag I bring.