Police Hunt for Bomber After Three Explosions Rock Austin

A bomber is on the loose and terrorizing Austin, Texas, police said Monday, as three home explosions in ten days killed two people and wounded two others.

In the first explosion on Monday, a 17-year-old boy was killed and his mother was seriously injured when an unexpected package arrived at their home, police said at a televised press conference. One of the victims in that case reportedly found the package outside, and opened it in their kitchen, where it detonated.

Just hours later, Austin police said they responded to a home explosion at about 11:50 a.m. The police chief, who was still on the scene of the first explosion, hopped in his car and headed to the second.

In that explosion, a woman in her seventies was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS told the Austin American-Statesman.

Ten days earlier, 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House was killed on March 2 when a package exploded at his home in northeast Austin, KEYE-TV reported.

Authorities have said they determined that the packages involved in at least two of the explosions did not come through the United States Postal Service, and warned people to be careful with unexpected packages. The victims in the first two package-bomb cases were African-American, authorities said, and officials have not ruled out the possibility that the targeted attacks may have been hate crimes.

“We cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this but we are not saying that that is the cause,”Austin police chief Brian Manley said at a press conference Monday. Police have said they are treating both of those cases as homicides.

Authorities have not said whether the victim in the third attack is African-American.

In both of the fatal cases, the packages were left on a doorstep overnight and opened early in the morning.

“I want the public to be aware and to be cautious because we have two cases very similar with both resulting in loss of life,” Manley said. “If you receive a package not marked appropriately or from someone you know or were not expecting, give us a call.”

“This type of crime will not be tolerated in Austin,” the chief tweeted later Monday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting local police forces with the investigation.