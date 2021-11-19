Pact Clothing's Epic Black Friday Sale Is Live

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but they’re also a prerequisite for the winter season. Riding on the coattails of all things merry and bright are all things brisk and cozy, so we’re extra thankful for Pact’s Black Friday Deals that will make us better prepared for the chilly forecasts to come in 2022.

Pact's founder Brendan Synnott said it best: “Pact is the basics brand for the change generation,” and from now through November 29th, all of its offerings (that includes clothing, bath linens, and bedding) are on sale. Discounts start at 20 percent off, so if you’ve yet to experience “Earth’s favorite” clothing brand, now is the time to do so.

Each Pact product is made from sustainably sourced organic cotton and ethically made in a Fair Trade Factory where workers are valued and treated fairly. From slightly oversized cardigans and fireside-inspired flannels to leggings with roomy pockets, and lightweight joggers, the super-soft apparel company offers snug staples you can feel good about gifting and receiving this season and beyond.

Shop Pact Clothing Black Friday Sale Pact Clothing's Black Friday sale started early this year, so you can now take up 40 percent off some of their best-selling (and sustainable) basics. Shop at PACT $

