This Is The Only Underwear I Want to Wear From Now on

Probably one of the oddest things I did in my early 20s was wear underwear for fictional other people who would never see them instead of myself. I had a plethora of lingerie that didn’t feel great and was also pretty hard to wash until one day it finally hit me that the only person who should matter when choosing my undergarments is me. Your underwear, I realized, should be about what you want, whether that means lace thongs, boxer briefs, or anything in between. For me, that means something comfortable, sustainable, and ethical, which is why I tried out Pact’s organic cotton underwear.

After receiving my underwear pack, my first impression was that despite my goal being comfort and practicality- they were still pretty cute. Cotton underwear does not mean granny panties, and these pairs are proof of that. The Pact Classic Fit Bikini fit snug against my body enough to avoid being visible through my pants without being too tight around the waist or leg openings like I sometimes experience with some bikini cuts. There was no bunching under my jeans or dress pants wearing the more full coverage Boy Short, and I didn’t have any elastic indents on my hips at the end of the day, either. The design’s practicality doesn’t stop at comfort. Pact’s underwear is machine washable and dryable. As someone who frequently doesn’t even take the time to brush their hair in the morning, this moved them pretty far up my list of favorite undergarments.

As a consumer, I want to make responsible choices, even with minor items. I purposely wanted cotton underwear for the various benefits of breathability. However, Pact takes its cotton game one step further using only organic cotton, avoiding chemicals or toxic dyes, and uses 91% less water than traditional cotton. Not only is Pact’s underwear comfortable, practical, and cute, but their commitment to the environment has made them one of my favorite underwear companies out there.

