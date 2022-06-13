It’s been a long five years without our favorite little bear. Thank goodness, then, that it’s nearly time to get some soapy sponges ready, to wipe down all the sticky sweet marmalade we’ll be eating in honor of Paddington Bear. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Paddington 3 has found a new director and announced its official title: Paddington in Peru.

The beloved furball is going to need to brush up on his Spanish before his trip: The upcoming third installation will film in both Peru and London, the previous Paddington movies’ original locale, though the rest of the film’s plot still remains under wraps. Paddington canon tells us that the bear arrived in London from “the darkest Peru,” so it wouldn’t surprise us if the movie is about a homecoming of sorts.

As for creative leads, Paddington in Peru will be directed by commercial filmmaker Dougal Wilson in his feature directorial debut. He’s taking over duties from Paul King, who directed and wrote the first two delightful installments. King certainly has left a big floppy red hat to fill, but he believes that Wilson is up to the task.

“After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” King told THR. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

That doesn’t mean King is off the hook—that tiny bear still has the man wrapped around his little claw. King will executive produce the film, as well as write the story with Paddington alums Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton.

Casting has yet to be announced. After Ben Whishaw wraps his phenomenal turn in This Is Going to Hurt, he’ll hopefully return to lend his chipper, humble voice to Paddington in the third film. We’re also crossing our fingers for the return of the Brown family, led by Sally Hawkins and Hugh Bonneville—someone’s got to help Paddington pack that suitcase! As for this film’s evil supervillain, who knows. Cara Delevingne seems like a good option.

Paddington in Peru will take Machu Picchu by storm in 2023, when principal photography begins. The film’s release date has yet to be confirmed.