Palace Denies That Kate Middleton Is ‘Exhausted’ and Angry at Meghan and Harry

Kensington Palace has gone to war with British magazine Tatler, directly shooting down a story in the high society bible which said Kate Middleton was “furious” with the Sussexes for abandoning the royal family and increasing her workload.

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” a palace spokesperson said.

The statement did not explicitly specify what the inaccuracies and false misrepresentations were in Tatler’s story. The story, written by Anna Pasternak who previously collaborated with Princess Diana’s former lover James Hewitt to write the tell-all tome Princess in Love, has garnered attention for several eye-catching claims.

The article claimed, among other things, that Meghan and Kate’s alleged fight before her wedding was over whether the bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, should wear tights.

It also said William was “incandescent” about the Sussexes leaving royal life. “William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus,” the article reads. “There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.”

“Kate is furious about the larger workload,” one source told Tatler. “Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.”

Tatler said it stood by the story. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of [reporter] Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”