Palm Beach ‘Patriots’ Are Ready to Die for Their Freedom to Breathe Mask-Free

Devil love is propelling the “deep state” to stomp on the U.S. Constitution and deprive us of our God-given oxygen along with our inalienable rights by making us wear face masks on orders from those who are poised to defund the police.

And those officials who follow the devil’s law and mandate masks the way the Nazis once mandated yellow stars for Jews will be subject to citizen’s arrest by We the People for crimes against humanity.

If you believe all that, you would have fit right in with the more fervent opponents who testified on Tuesday as the Palm Beach County board of commissioners prepared to vote on whether to require face masks in public places.