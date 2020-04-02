We’re in Stressful Times. Calm Down and Smell Amazing with Palo Santo

Aromatherapy has a lot of potential benefits. As a holistic healing method, it uses natural plant extracts to help promote overall health and wellbeing. I’m not sure how true all of it is (it’s definitely not FDA approved) but they say aromatherapy can enhance both physical and emotional health, and at a time like this, it has been something I’ve been turning to more and more. While some people opt for essential oil diffusers, body oils and lotions, or creams to get the most out of their aromatherapy, I’ve found, for me, that the answer lies in a simple, age-old solution.

A stick of Palo Santo and a lighter is all you really need to unwind. Every morning, I hold my stick under the flame for about 5 seconds, until coals start to build up. Then, delicious smoke begins to waft the room, filling my nostrils with its soothing scent. The smoke and coals die away pretty quickly, which is something I really enjoy about it—I don’t have to worry about blowing it out like a candle or cleaning up tons of ashes like I do with incense—but the smell lingers far beyond the last hint of smoke has evaporated.

Palo Santo is one of those energetic scents that soothes the mood in every room, and I haven’t met a person who doesn't like it. Again, I’m not recommending it based on any of the supposed aromatherapy benefits it yields. I don’t know about that stuff. But what I can say is this: whether it’s the ritual, or the scent, it calms me down and makes my home smell amazing, too.

Palo Santo Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.