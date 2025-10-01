Pamela Anderson Got a Very Gen-Z Haircut

Popular headline formats would have you believe that every celebrity is “unrecognizable” when they change their hair—a promise that rarely pays off. Pamela Anderson‘s latest transformation, however, may prompt an authentic double-take.

On Sept. 29, the model and actress attended a pre-Paris Fashion Week party organized by publisher Condé Nast, where photographer Marco Bahler captured a striking shot of Anderson debuting not only a new hair color but a completely new style, too. The 58-year-old’s hair was shorter, shaggier, and layered—accompanied by textured bangs.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The Baywatch actress has been known for her signature blonde locks since the start of her public career in 1989, when she first appeared on the cover of Playboy. But there have been subtle changes in both shade and length. In December 2024, the actress debuted bangs at a screening of her movie The Last Showgirl, and on May 5, 2025, she attended the Met Gala in a short bob and even shorter bangs. This red shade, however, marks the actress’s most drastic departure from her longtime platinum blonde color yet.

Pamela Anderson at Tom Ford's fashion show during Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2025. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The cut feels decidedly “Gen-Z,” too. With its shaggy, tousled texture and perfectly imperfect bangs, Anderson’s new style is reminiscent of haircuts seen on 20-somethings like Jenna Ortega and Billie Eilish.

Shoulder-length shags with bangs, as seen on actress Jenna Ortega (L) and musical artist Billie Eilish. Getty Images

This is The Naked Gun star’s second headline-making moment at Paris Fashion Week in the last few years alone. In 2023, she attended fashion shows wearing no makeup, sparking numerous Threads, TikToks, and thinkpieces. Anderson told Vogue at the time that the bare-faced look was “a statement,” that she was doing “for all the girls out there.”