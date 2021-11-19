Pam and Tommy Would Have Broken the Internet: Nick Offerman

The great Nick Offerman joins The New Abnormal to talk about his role in the new Pam & Tommy show and his new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play.

“The crazy thing about this series,” Offerman tells Molly, “is that this scandal took place just as the internet was beginning to happen. So when I got the script and read it I said, ‘Holy shit, how do we not know all of this?’ Because every single thing that’s happened since… all of those scandals were so were picked apart in such a granular fashion. But this was right before that.”

And he reflects on Ron Swanson, his iconic Parks and Recreation character, and how “the sort of core principles of libertarianism are pretty great—just the sensibility of ‘You don’t get to mess with me or my stuff.’ If what you’re doing doesn’t harm anybody else or anybody else’s stuff, then everyone should get to do whatever they want, basically.”

But, Offerman says, “When certain fans want him to align more with traditional right-wing leaning libertarians, where they want him to be misogynist or homophobic or xenophobic, I say, ‘No, man, if you’re a real libertarian, everyone’s totally down. You shouldn’t have a problem with any people.’ I love it on paper, but obviously in practice, it’s not working out too great.”

Plus, investigative reporter Ken Klipperstein of The Intercept talks to Molly about how the Saudi crown prince is driving up gas prices and how that might relate to Biden holding him to account for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Plus, Washington Post health care reporter Dan Diamond breaks down his reporting on what we’re still just learning about how the Trump administration covered up CDC reports.

