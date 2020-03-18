Pandemic Election Days Are a Recipe for Disaster

Welcome to politics in a time of pandemic, when elections are as complicated as everything else.

Voting in Illinois and Florida, both called as soon as polls closed for Biden, started just hours after the president let go of his two-month long delusion that the virus was a hoax designed to hurt his reelection—reportedly after Tucker Carlson told him it was real and an aide showed him a British study estimating 2.2 million could die in the U.S.if the president didn’t act. Late Monday, Trump finally embraced voluntary social distancing measures for the next 15 days across a wide swath of the country.

Arizona also went with Biden, and that was a sweep with Ohio having postponed its election at the 11th hour as Republican Governor Mike DeWine cited an “unacceptable health risk” from the coronavirus.