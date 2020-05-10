Panic at the Margaretville Supermarket as New York City Escapees Buy in Bulk

The hoarders are in Margaretville, my little village in upstate New York’s Catskill Mountains, 140 miles north of the viral epicenter.

Suddenly shelves were bare in the supermarket (yes, there’s just one). The place had a raided look to it, as if locusts had fed, and the manager, Leo, shook his head at what was happening. “I just don’t get it,” he said.

Leo, whose job involves working with supply chains, knew well there was no shortage of food or cleaning supplies but the mere perception of one as the supply chain failed to keep up with the surge in demand. And that perception transformed people—or at least many newly arrived and particularly entitled ones—into hoarders, in a scene repeated across the country.