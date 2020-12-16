The Best Things to Buy in Pantone’s Color(s) of the Year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating

As 2020 is coming to a close, it’s only appropriate to look towards 2021 with fresh eyes and a new outlook. Every year, Pantone tries to capture the mood and feeling of a year’s worth of culture and lifestyles by naming the color of the year. This time, however, Pantone opted for two colors: Illuminating and Ultimate Gray. These opposing colors (a bold yellow and a very neutral gray) are here to define what 2020 was and how 2021 is here to help bring optimism and brightness to our lives. If you want to add some of that into your life, we have a few things that can help.

Ultimate Gray

W&P Porter Ceramic Bowl Lunch Container in Slate There’s really nothing bad to say about these bowls. In their soft matte, silicone sleeves, these glass bowls can keep leftovers fresh, transport your meals from home to work, and even make a great serving bowl in a pinch. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

Wool Runners in Mist Allbirds are some of our favorite sneakers and while they make some great colors, the gray is really the perfect thing to wear with anything in your closet. They’re made from Merino wool and have a soft, but bouncy sole for all-day comfort. They also come in bright yellow. Buy at Allbirds $ 95

Stormware Skinny Vase Really, it’s about time we all started investing more in our home decor. This gorgeous vase is made for holding small bouquets or freshly cut herbs, but looks just as good empty as it does full. Buy at Haand $ 28

Super-Plush Robe in Smoke Heading into 2021 with a robe that’s literally called “Super-Plush” is a great plan all around. This soft gray robe is perfect for after-shower time or even first thing in the morning while you brew some coffee. Buy at Brooklinen $ 98

Cloud Cotton Quilt in Steel/Smoke Look, there’s no shame in having too many blankets, especially if one of them is the Cloud Cotton Quilt. It’s soft and breathable, but has a little heft to it so that it feels substantial enough to get you through most of the seasons. Buy at Parachute $ 249

Illuminating

The Cloud Cable Cardigan in Palm This cardigan is the perfect thing for Zoom meetings. Throw it over your pajama T-shirt and no one will be the wiser that you haven’t changed since getting out of bed. Buy at Everlane $ 148

Pantone COY 2021 Illuminating Canvas Cariuma partners with Pantone each year to produce Color of the Year shoes and this year is no different. While the gray is lovely, the yellow can just add a punch of brightness and fun to any outfit Buy at Cariuma $ 89

Dash Mini Toaster Oven Look, yellow may not be in everyone’s decor plans, but this soft yellow toaster oven from Dash is hard to pass up. It can do everything a toaster can, plus bake bread and cookies and has full temperature control, so you’re not guessing how brown you’ll want your toast. Buy at Amazon $ 30

Protective Mask in Tuscan Sun Masks will continue to be an accessory we’ll all be wearing in 2021, so why not be trendy about it? Vida makes some of our favorite masks and this bright and bold yellow mask will make anyone feel a bit sunnier when they wear it. Buy at Vida $ 10

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

