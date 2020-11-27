Parachute Is Taking 20% Off Sitewide for Black Friday

Parachute is one of our favorite home good brands and it’s easy to see why. Pretty much everything they make is not only extremely comfortable, it’s also extremely stylish. Take their waffle knit towels—they’re so lightweight yet somehow dry better than most towels out there. This translates into their waffle knit robe as well, and into the loungewear set we love. But their bedding is great too, especially their brushed cotton, which is Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ go-to for feeling cozy. If you’re looking to make your home more comfy cozy for the winter, Parachute should be your go-to, especially while everything on site is 20% off.

Waffle Knit Towels Down From $128 Buy at Parachute $ 102

Waffle Knit Robe Down From $119 Buy at Parachute $ 95

Loungewear Set Down From $149 Buy at Parachute $ 119

Brushed Cotton Sheet Set Down From $149 Buy at Parachute $ 119

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.