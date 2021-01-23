As If You Needed a Reason to Spend More Time In Bed, Parachute Bedding Will Make Your Bed Your Favorite Place

If you’re unfamiliar with the Danish word “hygge,” pronounced “hoo-guh,” then you and me (of a few days ago) have something in common. I learned the word from my wife as I ran through a number of terms I was considering applying to products from the linens and home goods brand Parachute.

“Oh, like hygge, you mean,” she said.

“Um…” I replied.

Merriam-Webster, a reliable source for the 4-1-1 on words, says: “Hygge is a quality of coziness that makes a person feel content and comfortable. It's also often used as an adjective meaning ‘cozy or comfortable.’"

In other words, my life goal, more or less. And it’s the perfect word to describe a bed decked out with Parachute linens, like our favorite, their Cloud Cotton duvet cover and pillow shams.

Impossibly soft, warm, and welcoming, these are the linens you need as a rough year heads into a cold winter and a comfortable bed is more important than ever. The four-ply Turkish cotton fabric has enough weight to provide warmth and a feeling of serenity and security, yet without bulk and without making someone who runs hot (like I very much do) sweat themselves out from under the blankets.

Here’s the real beauty about the Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover, though: you can’t mess it up. Pulled taut, your bed will look crisp and neat. Tossed in a pile, your bed will look charming and inviting. You can fold it down at the foot, pile on the pillows, layer blankets, and on it goes. Thanks to the rich color and texture of the fabric, it’s basically impossible to make a bed outfitted with these Parachute linens look bad, even when decidedly unmade.

This all feels like a lot to say about a duvet cover, but it’s just that good. Look at it this way: even if you only get seven hours of sleep a night, that’s 2,555 hours you’ll spend in bed each year. Don’t you deserve that to be time well spent?

Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set Buy at Parachute $ 289

