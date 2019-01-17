Parachute Expands Their Bedroom Domination To Mattresses

Parachute may be known for its soft, luxurious bedding and fluffy towels, but they're coming for the rest of your home with their newest launch: The Mattress.

Each mattress is made-to-order and delivered in a box, typical of any direct-to-consumer brand. But this isn't your everyday foam mattress, because it isn't foam at all.

The Mattress is made from 100% organic cotton, pure New Zealand wool, thirteen inches of pocketed coils and micro coils, to support and last you for many nights to come. With ergonomic "comfort zones," The Parachute Mattress focuses on supporting different pressure points around the bottom for maximum Z's.

Made from eco-friendly materials, the Parachute Mattress comes with a 10-year limited warranty, and get a 90-day risk-free trial, just in case it isn't for you. It comes in a Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King and will run you between $1299 and $2199.

