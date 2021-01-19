Here’s Everything We Love from Parachute, All in One Place

You know when you go to a brand’s site, and suddenly, you realize you want everything? It can be overwhelming, when there are too many good choices. Well, that’s how we feel about Parachute. We’ve tried and tested and loved plenty of their towels, sheets, and more, but to make life a little easier for you, we’re rounding up everything we love from the brand, so it’s all in one place.

Waffle Knit Bath Towel Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes, “There’s some kind of witchcraft in these towels, as they don’t exactly look like they’ll soak up anything.” and yet, she was surprised, saying “boy, do these things dry you off quickly.” “The 100% long-staple Turkish cotton is soft and durable but lightweight. They’re crafted using something called Aerocotton Technology — basically, it allows air through the cotton fibers when they’re spun to increase absorbency.” Buy at Parachute $ 38

Waffle Knit Robe What’s better than wearing your favorite towel as a robe? Jillian Lucas, again, says, “This robe is basically a structured version of the brand’s best-selling (and Scouted-tested and approved) waffle knit towel. It’s made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and feels like the perfect extension of your bathroom linens. It wraps around you easily and stays tied, with only a single knot, something that I can’t say for all other robes I’ve tried. It stayed tied throughout my morning routine, including doing work sitting on the couch and bending over to pick out clothing from my drawers.” Buy at Parachute $ 119

Brushed Cotton Bedding Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas can’t get enough of these sheets. She writes, “Parachute describes the texture as “peach-fuzz” (the feeling I love from microfiber) and “like sleeping in your favorite tee” (the feeling I love from jersey). When I was first sent these to test out, I basically rubbed my hands and face on them for five minutes straight, they were that soft. These sheets will take you from the dog days of summer straight into fall with earthy colors like White, Grey, and the green-grey Surplus that go with practically any room. The set, dubbed the Venice Set, ranges from $339 for a full or queen, up to $379 for a king of California king.” Shop at Parachute $

Speckled Towels For a more traditional towel, Scouted Contributor Steven John recommends the Speckled Towels. “The Speckled collection towels (and robe and rug) from Parachute enhance your space the same way great curtains improve a room or a perfect frame dresses up a photo or painting. You don’t exactly notice them outright, not at first, anyway, but they unify the space subtly, especially when you have hand towels by the sink and bath towels on the wall like we now do.” Buy at Parachute $ 150

Waffle Loungewear Set I don’t think there’s a better thing than curling up in this loungewear set after a long day. The fabric is “not only lightweight and breathable, it’s also warm, cozy, and soft to boot. They are 100% cotton and come in two colors for men — slate and dusty blue — and two for women — clay and slate.” Buy at Parachute $ 149

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.