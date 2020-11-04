Scouted Gift Pick: Loungewear They’ll Never Want to Take Off

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

Parachute Waffle Loungewear Set. Made out of the same waffle knit as their towels and robe, this loungewear set comes in clay and slate colorways. Each is made out of 100% cotton, making it soft, comfortable, lightweight, and the perfect jumpsuit for curling up on the couch with a good book.

Parachute Waffle Knit Loungewear Set Buy on Parachute $ 149

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your favorite homebody. The person you were going to gift a spa day to. Yourself because let’s be real, you deserve this.

