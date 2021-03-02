This Ribbed Towel Changed What I Thought a Towel Could Be

I am firmly in two towel camps: I love a plush towel but I’m also a big fan of waffle knit. One is soft, absorbent, and spa like, while the other is lightweight, textured, quick-drying, and chic. There hasn’t been a towel out there that has all of these features, so I’ve been stuck alternating between the two. And then, I had the opportunity to test out Parachute’s new Soft Rib Towels, and my two towel identities merged into one.

Soft Rib Towel Set Shop at Parachute $

Parachute’s Soft Rib Towels are a match made in heaven. Not only did Parachute manage to make towels that are plush and soft to the touch, but they also nailed the texture and the weight. I wish every piece of fabric in my home could be made out of Parachute’s soft rib material. It is softer than soft: imagine toweling off with your favorite cashmere sweater—and it actually dries you and doesn’t get ruined. The towels are made from 100% Turkish cotton and feature this interesting rib design: I’ll call it ultra-mini-waffle-knit; think of it a bit like corduroy you want to dry off with. There is enough texture to feel it’s there (and to look cool) but not so much that it gets in the way of softness. With that said, they dry quicker than most towels, thanks to this design, and are more lightweight than other plush towels I’ve tried. In short, Parachute somehow managed to combine everything I love about a towel into one, perfect version.

The towels come in three colors as of now: white, light grey, and a lovely clay. And if you were wondering, yes, pretty much every material in your bathroom can be made of this fabric (I recommend it). Parachute also offers a soft rib robe, slippers, and a bath mat, too.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.